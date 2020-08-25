Nov. 20, 1959 - Aug. 20, 2020.

Ronald Ray Hatfield, 60, of North Pole, Alaska passed away Thursday, Aug. 20 in his home with his wife by his side.

Ronald Ray Hatfield was born in Carthage, Missouri on Nov. 20, 1959 to James and Beverly Hatfield.

Ron (as most of us would call him) is survived by his wife, Sue; his father, James; sisters, Pam and Dana; daughter, Heather; stepdaughters, Michelle and Leanne; stepson, Harold; and many grandchildren.

Ron moved to Fairbanks Alaska in the 1980s with his grandma. In the early 1990s he joined the Operators Union. Although he liked being an operator, his love for trucking led him to start his own trucking company in 2014 called Hatfield Trucking Inc.

Ron was an extremely hard worker with a true old-school mentality being very honest and true to who he was. He was one of the toughest men you could ever have known. Ron was very witty, had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He was kindhearted and would help any one in any way he could. He was a diehard John Wayne fan and loved his old country music and the Atlanta Braves.

Ron will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

As Ron would say, "GET UR' DONE"

A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. Aug. 30 at 1205 Vincent Court, North Pole, Alaska.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store