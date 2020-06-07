You were one hell of a man to those who knew you. You loved immensely and taught those around you to be humble and kind. (A lot of lettering that I'm certain you wouldn't spend on yourself). You were a simple man! If you knew obituaries cost 35 cents per word, you would say, "Unnecessary!" You left this world on March 28, 2020, at the ripe age of 75 due to natural causes.

So ... here is the "boring" stuff! You were born on Nov. 17, 1944, to Mable and Gene Martin, Miles City, Montana. You are survived by your one and only, Brenda Martin (Hall); kiddos, Rip and Tangeray Martin; granddaughter, and the apple of your eye, applause for Miss Kahlari Martin (Bend, Oregon); and lifelong and generous friends Naomi King and Sherry Barrett (North Pole).

Your granddaughter was the light of your life! Your presence will continue to shine bright like a diamond through her. Grandparents are truly magical (at least Disney said so in your last days while visiting Disneyland) where you proposed a fifth birthday princess party for your three ladies.

You worked hard to put yourself through college and graduated from Northern Montana College with a major in elementary and minor in physical education. You were proud to graduate and become the first graduate of your family all on your own. (Again, still happy I'm paying for this!) You lettered in baseball, which continued your passion in sports and coaching. Upon graduation, you moved north to Eielson Air Force Base (1969) where you met mom and then married in 1971. Life would presume in Adak, Alaska, where you met lifelong friends.

After seven years on Adak, you returned to North Pole and civilization and began a family. You quickly became one of the best coaches and photographers the land has seen. At Yary Sports Photography you thrived in your element.

After 27 years of teaching, you retired in 1997. You were excited for your future travel endeavors.

After retirement from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Pickleball became one of your favorite past times! Parkinson's took that all away from you, but you fought a hard battle! In your life, you loved your pets like no other (survived by Oliver and Snickers). It eases our minds and hearts to know you've been reunited with all your furries again.

Out of respect, no services will be held at this time. However, ashes will be spread at Glacier National Park, Montana, upon your wishes. Later date to be determined.

As always (how many words are we at? Far more than you'd be willing to spend).

Much love as you exit this chaotic world. Trump that, Ronald J. Martin! Cheers to the other side!

