Ronald Jay Hankins passed away on Oct. 27, 2019, in Cottonwood, Arizona, after battling Alzheimer's for the past few years. Ron was born in Great Falls, Montana on Feb. 20, 1945. Ron was the second of four children born to John Wesley Hankins and Dorothy May (Steele) Hankins. Ron spent his formative years on the ranch in Montana riding horses, milking cows and doing other ranch chores. Ron and his older brother, Lowell, were the best of lifelong buddies from the crib until the time of his death. Coincidentally, Lowell passed away from cancer nine days prior to Ron's passing. It is rumored they were given many liberties by their father, Wes, as they both had .22 rifles at ages 5 and 7. So far as anyone knows, they escaped with no wounds or close calls.
The family moved to Arizona in 1955 when Ron was entering fifth grade. He graduated from Phoenix Christian High School in 1963. Ron also attended Phoenix College and Arizona State University. Lowell and Ron lived briefly in Los Angeles, California, while working at the Chrysler plant on the assembly line. The city was not for them so they returned home to prepare for the next adventure. While in high school, Ron spent many weekends in the desert hunting coyotes and javelina with his buddy, Robert. Ron and Lowell moved to Alaska in 1966 to continue hunting and fishing on a larger scale. Ron learned to fly and spent many hours behind the controls of his Super Cub taking them to the best hunting and fishing spots in the back country. We will miss their hunting tales.
Ron raised his family in North Pole, Alaska as a self-employed flooring contractor. He was very artistic and crafty which was evident in his handiwork. He also enjoyed photography and left behind numerous photos chronicling his adventures.
Ron is survived by his three children, Jonathan, Kevin and Megan. He is also survived by his brother, Mark, of North Pole, and his sister Janet and her husband, Jerry of Boise, Idaho. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and was dearly loved by all. He never denied them attention and they will all remember him for his playful attitude and corny "Hankins" jokes.
Ron donated his body to science for the study of Alzheimer's. Interment will be Jan. 13, 2020, in Mesa Cemetery, Mesa, Arizona. His ashes will be buried with his parents and brother, Lowell.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 3, 2020