Ronald Roy Tougas, 72, of North Pole, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, due to a fatal motorcycle accident. He was doing what he loved, riding his Harley in the White Mountains and now he is riding in heaven with his beloved wife, Kathy. Ron was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, in 1947, and was a longtime resident of New Hampshire before moving to Alaska in 2016. He was a USAF veteran and served during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military, Ron worked as a district manager for many years at Burger King and later worked as a quality assurance manager at Lewis and Saunders, of Laconia, New Hampshire, until he retired. Ron loved to travel in his RV, spending time with family and friends all across the country. His favorite place to visit was Loon Mountain, New Hampshire. Riding motorcycles, camping and reading were his passions in retirement. Once he moved to Alaska he joined the Harley Owners Group, Christian Riders and Legion Riders. He enjoyed adventuring all around Alaska on his Harley with each group and loved meeting new friends who also loved to ride, especially when the outing was to his favorite places for pie and ice cream. Ron also loved helping people and quickly became involved with the Fairbanks Host Lions Club to volunteer his time. He was an avid New England Patriots, and Boston Red Sox Fan.

Ron was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathleen J. (Harrington) Tougas in 2015. They celebrated 48 beautiful years of marriage together. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Tammy and Steve Brewer, of North Pole; two sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Debbie Tougas, of Round Rock, Texas, and Keith Tougas and Kate Savitch, of Kirkland, Washington; two brothers, Thomas and wife Sue Tougas, and Paul Thursby; and two sisters, Nancy and husband John Porter, and Sharon Thursby; sister-in-law, Natalie and husband Arthur DeJadon; brother-in-law J. Russell and wife Alice Harrington; eight precious grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other loving family members. Celebrations of Ron's life will be held in both Alaska and New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in his memory to the Fairbanks Host Lion's Club at P.O. Box 71908 Fairbanks, AK 99707 Published in Daily News-Miner on May 16, 2019