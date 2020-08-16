Ronald Daylon Ward passed away July 30, 2020, after a short but hard fight with the COVID-19 virus at the Newport Hospital, Newport, Tennessee.

Ronald Daylon Ward was born on Oct. 28, 1941, in Denver, Colorado, to Charles and Gertrude Ward. He was a middle child of six. Daylon and his family moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1943. Although Daylon traveled throughout the states he was a true Alaskan at heart. Most of his children and grandchildren are still in Alaska.

Our dad was quite a character. He found humor in everything and we have laughed all our lives because of him. Many generations have endured those tickly whisker kisses.

Daylon joined the U.S. Navy at a young age, which took him away from Alaska. Once he finished, he returned to Alaska and began his family. His life was a series of grand adventures. He was happiest in the woods, hunting, fishing and trapping. We have fond memories of an epic Clam Gulch trip we went on in the good old days. As a skilled mechanic Daylon could be seen under the hood of a vehicle or beside a motorcycle, three wheeler or snowmachine covered in grease and grime. He worked numerous places as a maintenance man because he could fix anything - Circle Hot Springs and the Senior Center in Fairbanks to name a few. He had a gift shop in Dollywood located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, with his wife LaHunta where they sold beautiful handmade items.

Daylon went to be with the Lord the morning after all his children were blessed to talk to him one last time. We know he waited to hear from each of us before he would go. His faith was passed down to all of us and we know with certainty that we will see him again some day.

Daylon is survived by his wife, LaHunta Ward; his children Caroline and William Riley, Lottie Ward and Miguel Montes De Oca, William and Melissa Ward, Tina and Dean Cochran, LaHunta Montes De Oca, and Daylene Morrison and James Dorsey; his sisters Marilyn Puckett and Patricia LaDuke; his 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Daylon was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Gertrude Ward; his siblings Clarence, Charlene and Raymond.

