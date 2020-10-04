Aug. 27, 1975 - Sept. 27, 2020

Ronda left on Sept. 27, 2020, to be with her parents, Ronald and Jan Becker. Ronda is proceeded in her death by her grandparents, Walter Jones, Doug Becker and Veva Becker; her parents, Ronald and Jan Becker; and her brother, Reggie Becker. Ronda is survived by her Uncle Don and Aunt Mary, of Seattle; Uncle Ernest and Aunt Donna, of Venetie; Uncle Bob and Aunt ZoAnne, of Fairbanks; and Aunt Sherry, of Fairbanks.

Ronda loved spending time with her best friend, Billie Jo Henry. Ronda also loved Dr. Wiegand and nurse Tamarak Brottem from CAIHC. Ronda will be missed by many cousins and relatives.

There will be a viewing and memorial Oct. 7, 2020, at Fairbanks Funeral Home on University Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ronda will be laid to rest immediately following at Northern Lights Cemetery next to her dad. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

