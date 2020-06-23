Rory Thomas Rocheleau, a lifelong Alaskan, passed away unexpectedly June 15, 2020 at the age of 63. Rory was born March 15, 1957, in Fairbanks, Alaska, to Robert and Shirley Rocheleau.

Rory was full of life and adventure from the day he was born. He was the middle child of five siblings.

In the late '60s early '70s Rory and his brothers would race snowmachines across the state. Rory graduated from Lathrop High School in 1975. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was always up for a challenge. He loved traveling, gardening and tinkering with anything he could get his hands on. He was a master of all trades and could fix anything, which earned him the nickname "MacGyver."

Rory worked his whole life for the family owned business Vertex Insulation right up until his retirement. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 959 and also ran a pilot car business in the winter months.

Rory was a devoted father to Shaun, Nicholas and Ashley, who were his world. Rory would do anything for his children, whether it be coaching a sport he had no clue how to play, to supporting his boys while they dominated the wrestling mat, which was a 24/7 job itself. Somehow he even found the time to shuffle the apple of his eye to her piano lessons and ballet classes or anything else she wanted to do. He did a majority of this while being a single father, which was no small task.

Rory had nine grandchildren, all of whom stole his heart. He would do anything for each and every one of them. He cherished every moment with them, from picking strawberries in the garden to helping them grow champion size cabbages for the Tanana Valley State Fair competition. He enjoyed taking them out on ice cream dates, watching their sporting events and would even come watch them open presents from Santa on Christmas morning. They all meant the world to him. He was an amazing father and grandfather. Rory also had a goddaughter, Amanda, who he adored and loved as his own.

Rory had many people in his life he cared dearly for, but there was one that was consistently in his life and that was Travis Johnson. Travis had been by his side for everything, from hunting and fishing trips to the births of his children. He was his best friend.

In September 2018, Rory had retired from the family business where he worked for pretty much his entire career. He left Alaska and made his first stop to see his daughter and family in Kentucky, grabbed the motorhome and headed to North Carolina, where he spent most of his retirement with his lifelong friend Theresa. These two shared a love like no other. They both agreed that "husband and wives didn't get along nearly as much and only had half the fun," so they remained the very best of friends and agreed to enjoy each other's lives together. They were truly inseparable.

Rory was reunited with his father on Father's Day June 21, 2020, on the Copper River in Chitina, Alaska. He will be forever missed!

Rory is preceded in death by his father, Robert Harry Rocheleau, and mother, Shirley Ann Rocheleau-Kent.

Rory is survived by his three children, Shaun (Jenni) Rocheleau, Nicholas Rocheleau, Ashley (Shawn) Lyon; nine grandchildren, Haylie, Britney, Bryan, Wylie, Mackenzie, Ava, Emmie, Peyton and Mason; stepfather, Robert "Bob" Kent; siblings, Randy Rocheleau, Rick (Carolyn) Rocheleau, Robin Meece, Ron (Marie) Rocheleau; all of his nieces and nephews, Kimberly Pollari, Laura Richards, Jessica Rocheleau, Chris Rocheleau, Kristin Rocheleau, Diana Rocheleau, Jodi Rocheleau, Deanna Breedlove, JC Meece, Lauren Jones, Harry and Nick Shikora, and Ryan Rocheleau; goddaughter, Amanda Perry and many great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a celebration of life held for Rory on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 5 p.m. at the JP Jones Community Development Center, 2400 Rickert St, Fairbanks Alaska 99701. Please join us in celebrating the amazing life of Rory Rocheleau and all of his accomplishments.

