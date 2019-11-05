|
Rosemarie Davis passed away Sept. 17, 2019, at her home near Fairbanks. Rosemarie was born Nov. 16, 1932, in Yale at Dallas County, Iowa to Rex James and Rosa McClatchey. The youngest of five siblings, Rosemarie grew up on her parent's farm. There she learned the importance of hard work, self-reliance, family and particularly education - in part as a way to escape her chores on the farm!
Rosemarie met the love of her life, Neil Davis, in high school.
Unsatisfied with the idea of a future on the farm, when the opportunity for an adventurous life in Alaska with Neil became available, she eagerly embraced the challenge of it. They were married in June 1951 and Neil whisked her away to Fairbanks in 1952. This road trip was the first of many adventures together.
Rosemarie left the security of life on the farm for difficult living conditions (dirt floors, leaky roofs), hard work of building a home, outhouses and the many challenges that came with her new life in the north. Upon arrival to Fairbanks, they began building a cabin at what was then called Totem Park at the base of College Hill. Daughter Pat was born in February 1953.
Along the way, Rosemarie worked as a beautician, waitress, babysitter and house keeper, and mother helping Neil to continue with his many years of higher education.
One of the many adventures Rosemarie embarked on included walking the trails from Chitina, some 65 miles, to McCarthy with her friend Mary Argus in 1955. Quite a brave feat as the condition of the 27 old trestles they had to cross were unknown.
In 1956, an opportunity arose for Neil to attend the California Institute of Technology, so the family sold the Totem Park cabin and moved to Pasadena, California, where their son Doug was born.
Summers were spent in Fairbanks building a log home west of the university. Rosemarie spent days peeling the logs, allowing Neil to spend evenings placing them.
On completion of Neil's master's degree in 1957, the family returned to Fairbanks to continue building their home and Neil's education and career at the university.
In 1957, Neil wanted to investigate effects of the earthquake on local geology near Huslia. His boss wouldn't allow him to go alone so Rosemarie agreed to accompany him on the 100 mile walking trip. They were air-dropped at a lake and used aerial photos to navigate the 100 miles across tundra and mud flows, on foot, to Huslia.
Daughter Debbie was born in 1962 in Fairbanks and shortly thereafter, the family moved to Maryland while Neil worked for NASA. In 1965, they came home to Fairbanks, when Neil returned to work at the Geophysical Institute.
Rosemarie was active in the community and took classes at the university. Classes included pottery which she embraced. She joined a network of local potters and pursued her love of the art for the remainder of her life. Many of these local potters were some of her best friends and she valued being able to practice and study her art with them. Much of the family still dine with cups, plates and bowls made by her hands.
Many friends remember how Rosemarie supported her husband and his colleagues, graciously providing extensive spur-of-the-moment meals for large groups as well as welcoming other newcomers and strays into her home.
Rosemarie's charm and hospitality were an essential part of Neil's career and ascent in his profession. She was a patient and supportive mother, wife and friend to many.
Neil retired in 1981 from the university which allowed Neil and Rosemarie to travel extensively with friends, as well as with grandchildren and dogs, on cross-country treks in the "Bitchin' Cruisin' Van."
Snowbirds for several decades, Neil and Rosemarie flitted between Friday Harbor on San Juan Island, Washington, and Fairbanks continuing their adventures together. They cruised Europe, boated the Amazon and traveled into the outbacks of Australia. When great-granddaughter Marina was born, they moved back to Alaska permanently.
Rosemarie is survived by son, Douglas Davis, and daughter-in-law, Sonja Benson; granddaughters, Dawn and Star; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Ulises Gonzalez; granddaughters, Allanah and Kristen; and Patricia's son, Thomas Pollard; and great-grandchildren, Marina and Jasper.
Rosemarie was preceded in death by parents Rex James and Rosa McClatchey; siblings Ramona, Rozella, Raymond and Ruby; husband of 651/2 years, Neil; and daughter, Patricia.
A celebration of Rosemarie's life will be held starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Raven Landing, informal program at 4 p.m. For information, call 378-2988.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice, whose care was indispensable providing her a peaceful end of life (fairbankshospitalfoundation.com/ways-to-give/hospice). The family thanks Fairbanks Funeral Home and Raven Landing for their services, as well as our Fairbanks, UAF and other far-flung family and friends for their support.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 5, 2019