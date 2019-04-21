Resources More Obituaries for Roy Crawford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roy Lee "RC" Crawford

Obituary Condolences Flowers Roy Lee "RC" Crawford, of North Pole, passed away April 3, 2019, from heart failure near KM 1352, Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, Canada.

RC was born March 1, 1944, in Cool Ridge, West Virginia, to Roy L Crawford and the former Sarah Louella Myrtle Meadows.

RC was raised on the family farm in Cool Ridge and in Ohio. He attended Shady Spring High School in Shady Spring, West Virginia.

RC joined the U.S. Air Force in March 1961 and served with assignments in the U.S. and overseas. He was a Vietnam veteran and served 20 years, retiring in April 1981 with an honorable discharge. After retirement he drove the Alaska Highway to Alaska, taking a civil service position at Eielson Air Force Base, and then a position at Fort Wainwright. He worked at the fuels tank farm on Fort Wainwright below Birch Hill and spent many lunch hours on the hill befriending the wildlife.

In preparation for retirement from civil service, RC became owner and operator of the Badger Trading Post and Pawn in North Pole, where he spent many years following his great love of making an ideal find for resale. After selling the business in 2001, he continued that enjoyment of searching for deals and added the joy of traveling by RV with his partner throughout the U.S. and Mexico.

In the following years, RC had the opportunity to spend time back on the family farm in Cool Ridge. He also established a winter home in Arizona, where he spent winters enjoying the warmer weather and shopping.

RC was a member of the American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

RC is survived by two sons Gregory (Sissy) Crawford, of Arizona, and Glendon Crawford of Virginia; and his daughter, Gretchen SantaCroce, of Ohio. Also surviving are grandchildren, Melissa Rummel, Casey (Doug) Crawford and Shawn (Erin) Crawford, of Ohio, and Jessica Crawford, of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Brittany, Brooklyn, Breanna, Keaton, Jasynda, Isabella and Elliot. He is also survived by his brother Alvin (Dee) Crawford, of West Virginia; many nieces, nephews and cousins in West Virginia, Ohio and Tennessee; and by his partner of over 18 years, Valerie Catena, of North Pole.

RC was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Raymond and Jimmy, sister, Guernie Crawford Harvey, all of West Virginia; and sons, Gerald and Gordon, of Ohio.

RC desired no service be held. His cremation was handled by Heritage North Funeral Home in Whitehorse, and his ashes are to be spread at the top of Birch Hill near Fairbanks. In lieu of cards or other displays of condolence, please make a donation to the Disabled American Veteran, other military support organization or the .