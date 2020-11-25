Roy Gene Metcalf, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Bassett Army Hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska. Roy was born Jan. 1, 1943, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Elmer Goy Metcalf of Vain, Oklahoma, and Beatrice Metcalf (Jernigan) of Dangerfield, Texas.

Roy entered military service in 1960 and served in the U.S. Air Force as a meteorologist. His active duty service saw multiple assignments that spanned the globe. Of particular note, Roy was awarded a Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. After 28 years of faithful service, Roy retired from active duty in 1988.

Roy did more than just talk about the weather - he was passionate about it. After nearly six decades in the weather business, Roy retired from civilian federal service at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in 2015. Roy's enduring professional legacy was the patient and personal attention he gave to training dozens, if not hundreds, of Air Force meteorologists in the technical skills needed to make impactful contributions to U.S. military missions worldwide.

Roy is survived by the love of his life and wife, Beverly, of North Pole, Alaska; his children, Robert Metcalf of Wasilla, Alaska, and Cheryl Tolson of Blytheville, Arkansas; his siblings, Emmett Metcalf of Fresno, California, Gary Metcalfe of Muskogee, Oklahoma, and Charlotte McKibben of Kansas, Oklahoma. Roy leaves behind five grandchildren: Roth, Isaiah, Aryanna, Hadassah and Taylor, and three great-grandchildren.

Due to the unfortunate complications of travel and gathering related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be delaying a memorial service until late 2021. Roy loved animals, especially his beloved beagle, Cody. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Fairbanks Animal Shelter Fund in honor of the deceased.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store