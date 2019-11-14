|
|
Ruth Hattie Willett (Probert) passed away peacefully Nov. 10 in Kalispell, Montana, at age 84.
Ruth was born Jan. 30, 1935, in Kalispell, to Raymond and Lillian Probert. She graduated high school in Columbia Falls in 1952, and married Jerry Willett in 1953. Over the next few years, the couple welcomed six children into their home. After moving to various places in Northwest Montana, they put roots down in Kalispell. In 1975, Jerry and Ruth got the bug to go north to Alaska. They packed up the kids who were left at home and moved to Fairbanks. Jerry began hauling product to the slope and Ruth worked part time in North Pole.
Ruth was accomplished at growing a garden and loved sharing her products. Her greatest love was being around family and friends, making sure they were well fed. After the passing of their son Wade in 1984, the lure of Homer and charter fishing became overwhelming. They purchased a boat, named it "The Ivory Queen" and began charter fishing, moving to Homer in 1990. Jerry was known as "Captain Midnite" with his first mate "Damn it Ruth." After the passing of Jerry, Ruth packed up and moved back to Kalispell.
Ruth is survived by her children, Geraldine (Dave) Moore, Arlene (Cary) Weyrauch, Mary (Matt) Mattingly, Rodney (Sonia) Willett and Robin (John) Weymiller; daughter-in-law, Robyn Willett; brothers, Junior, Ed, Don and Kenny; sister, Charlotte; 17 grandkids and 22 great-grandkids. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents, Raymond and Lillian Probert; brothers, Victor, Jim and Dwayne; sister, Dee; a son, Wade; and a grandson, Joey.
A memorial is scheduled in Fairbanks sometime next summer. The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Vista for their loving care of Ruth the past five years.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 14, 2019