Ruth M. Coy rejoined her best friend and soulmate husband, Larry E. Coy, to dance "Under the Double Eagle" on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, while surrounded by the love of her family. Ruth was born Jan. 5, 1950, to Harrison and Ariel (Warner) Shook in Newcastle, Wyoming, where she was raised with her sister, Shirley, and brothers, Buzzy and Dennis. She fell in love with a handsome Coy boy, also from Newcastle; Larry and Ruth began a lifetime of adventures on July 5, 1967.

In 1980, Ruth and Larry packed up the family - "Little" Larry, LaDonna, Kari and Shilough - to fulfill a lifelong dream with grandpa Sam Coy to move to Alaska. Settling near Fox temporarily, Ruth honed her culinary talents at the famous Turtle Club. Ultimately, Larry and Ruth were mountain folk and they found "home" on the Kantishna River on their homestead. It is there where Larry and Ruth's heart stayed even as they moved back to "town" for a new chapter in 1997.

Ruth will forever be remembered by the community of Nenana and countless guests for her hospitality (and rockin' Bob Seger tunes) at Roughwoods Inn and Café. Ruth and Larry built a motel and restaurant with many special touches that showcased their unique talents and love for Alaska Bush life. A traveler could expect to be dazzled by the beautiful art and woodwork by Larry but they would never forget Ruth's Homestead Hot Plate with fresh bread. When they could be persuaded to take a day off from their business, Larry and Ruth loved to snowmachine and gold mine together.

Ruth is survived by her children Larry L. Coy, LaDonna M. Popp, Kari L. Irish and Shilough A. Updike; nephew, Shane A. Coy and family; siblings, Kenneth H. "Buzzy" Shook, Shirley Chiles and Dennis Shook; grandchildren, Gage and Trista Coy, Gregory and Mandy Popp, Caroline, Samuel, and Lori Ketzler and Elizabeth Updike; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and friends too numerous to count. Ruth will rest with her sidekick Rivers at her two favorite places - the Kantishna homestead and Totek Lake. There will not be a memorial service, but a barbecue will be held in the summer to celebrate Ruth's life. Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary