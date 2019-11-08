|
|
Sabrina Hiland, 26, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 15, 2019. She left this world peacefully in her sleep.
Sabrina was born in Fairbanks on Feb. 19, 1993, to Freda Hiland Demma and Dennis Rector. She worked as a hostess at Brewster's with a friendly smile to all that walked in. First and foremost, she was a mother to her son, Grayson, whom she loved dearly. Her kind spirit is missed and she always will be remembered with love by those who knew her.
Sabrina is survived by her son, Grayson Johnson, of Fairbanks; her brothers, Jeffrey Hiland, Michael Demma and Isaiah Ulen; sisters, Sarah Dirk, Freda Ulen, Amber Ulen, Elizabeth Demma all of Fairbanks; her mother, Freda Hiland Demma, of Fairbanks; her father, Dennis Rector, of San Antonio, Texas; and her grandfather, James Chatham. Sabrina is preceded in death by Joyce Chatham and Richard and Mable Hiland.
There will be services on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, officiated by Brother Ryan Grey.
Online condolences may be made at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 8, 2019