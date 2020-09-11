It is with great sorrow and much sadness that the family of Sandra L. Boatner announces her passing, unexpectedly on Sept. 1, 2020, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Sandra was born at Ladd Field Hospital in Fairbanks in 1954. She was raised and lived her entire life in Fairbanks along with six siblings. Sandra was with her two sisters when she passed peacefully.

Sandra was predeceased by her father, Aultman Boatner; brother, Gordon Cook; and grandmother, Gertrude Crosman.

Sandra will be missed and lovingly remembered by her mother, Billie Cook of Fairbanks; siblings, David Cook of Iowa, Aultman Cook of Seattle, and Heidi Cook, Walter Cook and Marnie Kardanoff, all of Fairbanks; aunt, Carol Cornelius of Fairbanks; and many nephews, nieces, and extended relatives.

Sandy was one who would be the first to help in any situation when needed, often recognizing the need long before those who needed it. It is no understatement that she was a force to be reckoned with but always with the best of intentions. She would do what was necessary to make a situation better for those she loved and usually at her own expense.

Few things in this world held her focus or gave her as much happiness as the welfare of her family and friends. She was especially devoted to the comfort and security of her mother Billie Cook and her two children - Arthur and Erika. They were what mattered and what motived her.

Sandy had several lifelong friends who were very important to her, including Yvonne Koenig, Liz Barkdull, Sheryl Marlow, Jeanine McIntyre, Andy Johnson and family and several others.

A special thanks goes out to the nurses at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for the extra care and support they provided our sister during this difficult time.

Because of the current travel restrictions, the family will plan a remembrance of life sometime in the late spring (May) of 2021.

Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened.

