Sandra "Sandi" Leider Juneby died peacefully Tuesday morning Nov. 26, 2019, with a smile on her face. Sandi was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Jan. 18, 1936. She came to Alaska after attending the National Institute for Lay Training of General Theological Seminar of the Episcopal Church of New York City. She came at the call of the Bishop of Alaska to serve as a Lay minister in Eagle. There, she met and later married Isaac Juneby in 1979 while both were working at Tanana Chief Conference (TCC) in Fairbanks. Sandi started the TCC Head Start program with the support of her favorite boss Mr. William "Spud" Williams. Sandi was a die-hard fan of the "The Grateful Dead" and a bona fide hippie with a purple tattoo of a Grateful Dead Bear. Among Sandi's fun stories was the one when she spent a few days of jail time for joining an antiwar protest of the Vietnam conflict. Sandi was passionate of the good causes she believed in and very proud of it.
Sandi was a proud and smart independent woman. She attended the Woodstock music festival in fall 1969. She often said, "I have no regrets, I did it my way." Sandi always enjoyed a good book, for she was a well-read person with a diverse interest, infinite curiosity and an everlasting thirst for knowledge. In July 2012, she was devastated and heart-broken by the loss of her best companion, best friend, travel partner in life and husband Isaac Juneby.
Throughout her life she lived and traveled to many places. She and her husband Isaac traveled on many cruises around the world and made great memories together. They raised four children in Fairbanks while working at TCC and supporting her husband through college at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. They lived in South Dakota; Iowa; Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada; Georgia; Eagle; and Nenana. Sandi enjoyed and embraced her husband's traditional lifestyle of hunting, fishing and rural travel.
Sandi loved her temporary home in Nenana at the Meda Lord Senior Center, and she truly appreciated all the friends she made in Nenana, especially, the Reverend Marilyn Duggar of St. Mark's Church. Sandi enjoyed beading and knitting sweaters, gloves, and hats for the needy. One of her latest projects was cutting and hand-sewing terry-cloth teddy bears with Ann Maillard of Eagle and Fairbanks. We extend a special thank you to the staff of Hope Haven Assisted Living Home who were patient, caring and very supportive of her.
Sandi was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Elsie Leider; brother, Michael Leider; son, Eddie Golgehn; daughter, Lisa Marshall and her husband Isaac Juneby. She is survived by her daughter, Margie Stone (David), of Chicago; daughter, Christy Skye Juneby, of San Francisco, California; five grandchildren, Willie, Charlie, Max and Ezra Marshall, of New York, and Cassie Goldgehn, of Colorado; numerous relatives and friends throughout the country; and nephews, nieces, cousins and too many more to name.
Lastly, it was one of Sandi's last wishes to spend her 84th birthday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and somehow, we will ensure that Sandi's wish becomes a reality and we will spread some of her ashes on the sunny, golden-sand beaches of Puerto Vallarta Mexico in the near future. Also, this upcoming summer of 2020, Sandi's ashes will be taken to rest in Eagle beside her husband Isaac. A memorial service and gathering of Sandi's friends is planned for noon Friday, Dec. 6, at the St. Matthew Church on First Avenue, with a potluck-style reception to follow in the parish hall.
For more information contact Jody Juneby Potts at 960-2002 or Bear at 978-5848.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 5, 2019