Sandra M. Kimbrell, beloved wife, sister and friend to many, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020, after a vigilant and brave battle with cancer.
Born in 1962 in Anchorage, Alaska, Sandy graduated from Lathrop High School in 1981. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1985, and received her Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Iowa State University in 1990.
Sandy was a Chemistry Professor at Marshall University (no relation) in Huntington, West Virginia, before moving back to Fairbanks in 1993. She then taught at UAF before accepting a position as a chemist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering at Ft. Wainwright in 1995, where she has worked for the past 25 years.
Sandy applied her chemistry expertise steering construction contractors through the daunting federal and state environmental regulations that are part of every construction contract on the local military bases, and was highly respected by her colleagues, regulators and the construction community for her expertise and helpful nature.
Her husband, Keith, was both the love of her life and her best friend. They were inseparable from the moment they met in a UAF college dorm when they were both undergraduates. Keith proposed in 1983 on the banks of the Nushagak River. Shortly thereafter, they were married in Fairbanks by a justice of the peace.
Sandy and Keith were devoted to each other, with each being the center of the other's world. They did almost everything together including canoeing, back packing, rafting, riding their Harleys, cooking and running. If you saw Sandy, Keith was never far away.
Sandy was an avid runner. Her favorite race in the world was the Equinox Marathon, which she conquered numerous times. Her friends nicknamed her "Coach" because she was the one who always set up their training schedules and made them show up. She also encouraged her friends every step of the way and celebrated their successes as she did her own.
Sandy had a passion for gardening. Her new greenhouse has beautiful vegetables, and the landscaping around the house is full of gorgeous flowers with a strawberry patch big enough to feed the neighborhood.
One of Sandy's favorite places was her garden and greenhouse. Whenever friends would catch her working there, they were rewarded with her bright smile, easy laughter and dancing eyes.
Sandy will be forever remembered by her husband, family, friends and colleagues for her unselfish nature, her laughter, her keen intelligence and her loyal and loving heart. She will be dearly missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.
Sandy is preceded in death by her mother and father, Shirley and Ted Marshall, her brother John, and her three German shepherds, Morgan, George and Emma. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence (Keith) Kimbrell; sisters, Sue Ann Daniels and Terry Walker; brother, David Marshall; nieces, Jody Clark and Christen Thibodeaux; and nephews, Eric Weatherby, James Weatherby and Richard Walker. The family will hold a private memorial at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent to the Hospice of Fairbanks.
