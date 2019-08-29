|
In the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 23, Sandy Minor passed away peacefully and finally free of years of pain and discomfort.
Born a true coal miner's daughter, Sandra Lee Hollabaugh was born to Ruth and John Hollabaugh Sr. on Jan. 30, 1946, in Morrisdale, Pennsylvania. She was raised in that small town and married Terry Wayne Cupler Sr. Shortly afterwards they joined the U.S. Air Force family. From that union came Karen Lynn Cupler and Terry Wayne Cupler Jr. The Air Force brought them all to Eielson Air Force Base in July 1971. In 1979, they parted ways and Sandy along with her daughter Karen, settled in Moose Creek.
Sandy worked at the Base Exchange gun counter for a number of years. It was there that Robert Minor Sr. was smitten by her and took her on a date. From then on they were inseparable. They married Dec. 31, 1980, and settled into a wonderful life in their home in North Pole.
Sandy and Rob enjoyed cruises, trips to Mexico and Hawaii, and riding around on their Goldwing. They spent every summer together fishing for trout at their favorite spot on Birch Lake.
Sandy worked for Department of Defense Army Contracting as a contract procurement tech before having to retire after suffering a stroke in 2009.
Sandy's health declined after the passing of Rob in 2017 and she was in need of 24-hour care. Her family stepped in to ensure her care and comfort in her remaining years.
Sandy enjoyed living her life with her husband, daughter and son-in-law, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her brother John Jack Hollabaugh Jr. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Bernice and Bruce Lanich; her sister, Mary Jane Hollis and brother Richard Hollabaugh; her daughter and son-in-law, Scot and Karen Ebanez, son, Terry Wayne Cupler Jr., stepson, Robert Minor Jr. and stepdaughter, Robin Westbrook; granddaughter, Savannah (Mike) Molnia; grandson, Dane Ebanez; granddaughter, Leilani Ebanez; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Aria Molnia along with so many cousins, nieces and nephews spread across the United States.
Sandy lead a simple, fulfilling but private life - just the way she liked it. She wished only to have her cremated remains joined with her beloved husband at their favorite fishing spot. To honor her simple desire for no fanfare, there will be no memorial service.
Condolences can be made through Legacy or to [email protected].
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 29, 2019