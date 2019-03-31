Resources More Obituaries for Sarah Crawford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sarah Carter "Carter" Crawford

1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Sarah Latta Carter Crawford 'Carter,' 80, died March 5, 2019, of natural causes in Fairbanks. Born on Oct. 3, 1938, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, to Katherine Gribbel Carter and Raymond H Carter. She graduated from Winsor School and Smith College. She married Joseph P. Crawford III in September 1960 and divorced in 1966. She worked for Kampmann & Bright, Philadelphia and Foote Cone in Belding in New York,, before moving to LA where she worked until 1975 at Grey Advertising, as Associate Media Director. In 1975 she switched careers and entered sales at KHJ TV. After a critical illness, she joined KCOP as account executive and manager Local Sales until 1982. Her life changed when she moved to Fairbanks AK as general sales manager at KTVF; a move she said saved her life and created a new one. Upon retirement, she founded Crawford Communications. But her passion was the stock market after her father fulfilled her high school graduation request for one share of AT&T stock. She used her financial profits to fund numerous nonprofit organizations locally and across America.

Moving to Alaska, she returned to her lifelong love of sports and competitiveness: running, weightlifting, motorcycling, skydiving, softball, soccer, golf, lacrosse and hockey, to name a few. She won many Running Club North age division awards. Carter was an avid ambassador for fitness for all women. She encouraged and cheered other athletes in their efforts to reach their personal bests.

Her community service and volunteer work was expansive. She was honored with numerous service awards. She was most proud of her role as president of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Auxiliary (raising funds to purchase a blanket warming unit). Highlights of her volunteerism include chairperson of Fairbanks Health and Social Services Commission; founding supporter, new Interior Public Health Center; founding board member, Interior Neighborhood Health Clinic; member, Bed Tax Committee; president, AK Broadcasters Association; and volunteering for the Literacy Council. Some of her proudest moments were a private meeting with Gov. Hickel to get funding for the health center, getting the only goal in a losing championship hockey game and placing third in her age division in Anchorage's 1999 Mayors Marathon. Carter is listed in several "Who's Who of American Women." While president of Alaska Broadcaster's Association, former Sen. Ted Stevens presented her a flag flown over the Capitol in recognition of broadcasting activities.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and Raymond H Carter; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond HA Carter, and Wakeman Griffin and Margaret Latta Gribbel; and in-laws, Paul and Ruth Crawford. She is survived by sisters, Betsy Bannerman and Susan Avanzino; brother, 'Beau' Carter; numerous nieces and nephews; and goddaughter, Karen Brace, of Camden, Maine.

Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at St Matthew's Episcopal Church, 1030 Second Ave. Fairbanks, AK 99701. A celebration of life will be at

4 p.m. at Pike's Waterfront Lodge, Binkley Room. In lieu of flowers, Carter requests donations be made to Fairbanks Youth Sports. Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 31, 2019