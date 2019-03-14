|
Sarah Latta Carter Crawford, 80, died March 5, 2019, of natural causes in Fairbanks. She is preceded in death by her parents Katherine and Raymond H. Carter; survived by sisters Betsy Bannerman, Susan Avanzino and one brother, "Beau" Carter; numerous nieces and nephews and goddaughter Karen Brace, of Camden, Maine. Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at St. Mathew's Episcopal Church, 1030 Second Ave., Fairbanks. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m. at Pike's Waterfront Lodge, Binkley Room. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Fairbanks Youth Sports.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 14, 2019
