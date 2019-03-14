Home

Sarah Latta (Carter) Crawford

Sarah Latta (Carter) Crawford Obituary
Sarah Latta Carter Crawford, 80, died March 5, 2019, of natural causes in Fairbanks. She is preceded in death by her parents Katherine and Raymond H. Carter; survived by sisters Betsy Bannerman, Susan Avanzino and one brother, "Beau" Carter; numerous nieces and nephews and goddaughter Karen Brace, of Camden, Maine. Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at St. Mathew's Episcopal Church, 1030 Second Ave., Fairbanks. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m. at Pike's Waterfront Lodge, Binkley Room. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Fairbanks Youth Sports.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 14, 2019
