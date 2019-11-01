|
|
Sarah Silas, 94, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019, in Fairbanks. Sarah was born on Dec. 26, 1924, to Justin and Lucy Frank. Sarah grew up on the Minto Flats. She married Berkman Silas on March 24, 1944, in Nenana. They celebrated their 71st anniversary March 24, 2015.
Sarah worked as a health aide for 17 years. She always prayed about everything when she was out on a call and she said it was by the grace of God that she did what she did as a health aide. Sarah loved to sing while her husband played the fiddle. She also loved to bead, pick berries and being out on the land where she was born. She also was a language teacher working with Siri Tuttle and her late friend Geraldine Charlie passing on her knowledge to her children, grandchildren, nephew's and nieces. She told people not to pray for her when she got sick because she was going to pass the same month that her husband passed in October. She really loved and missed her husband. She was a loving mother, grandmother and teacher, and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by sons, Ronnie, Knowland, Franklin and Mickey, all of Minto; daughters, Vera (E. Joshua) Weiser, of Fairbanks, Burma (Gerald) Pilot, of Fairbanks, Elaine Silas, also of Fairbanks; and 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Berkman Silas; her father and mother, Justin and Lucy Frank; sisters, Hazel Charlie, Lorraine Tennison and Mary Frank; brothers, Arthur Frank, Alfred Frank, Richard Frank, Jason Frank, Jeffrey Frank and Mike Frank; son, Stanley; daughters, Susan and Zelma; grandson, Jeremiah Silas; and granddaughter, Jessica Silas.
Viewing and services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday Nov. 1, 2019, in Minto at the community hall. Burial will follow at the Minto Cemetery. There will be a traditional potlatch to follow in the evening.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 1, 2019