Scott Charles Mountain left this life on Oct. 14, 2020. He was born in Fairbanks on Oct. 20, 1982.

Scott was a very kind young man who was loved by everyone he knew. He was a Doyon Limited Shareholder as well as a Ganaayoo Limited Shareholder. He served briefly in the U.S. Navy.

Although Scott lived his entire life in Fairbanks, he was always proud to tell people his hometown was Nulato.

Scott was preceded in death by his mother, KrisAnn Mountain, his father, Victor Alexie, Jr., his grandparents, Simeon and Josephine Mountain and Victor Alexie, Sr. and his "dad," Pat Edwin.

He is survived by his sisters, Kayla Rose Mountain-Barnes, Jacynthia Oprenov and Georgia Ann Attla as well as their children; his daughter, Angela Grace of Mexico; his "brothers" Patrick Riley, Kyle Beetus, Brandon Beetus and Douglas Pitka; his grandmothers, Marcia Alexie and Winifred P. Demoski; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

There will be a short service at Fairbanks Funeral Home at noon on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. All COVID-19 mandates will be followed. You must wear a mask to attend.

