Semira Desiree Harper


1989 - 2019
Semira Desiree Harper Obituary
Our beloved sister, Semira Harper, passed away July 7, 2019, in Canon City, Colorado. Semira was embarking on a new adventure with the man she loved deeply.
Semira, 30, was born in Tuscon, Arizona, on March 21, 1989, to Desiree Harper and Mohammad Al-Syeufan. She is proceeded by Lloyd Oatman (GPA). She is survived by Margery Oatman (GMA); longtime partner, Jon Yatsko; siblings, Chasiree Mahmound, Sheena Mahmoud (Christina), Nisreen Al-Alawneh (Gabriel) and Tristan Oatman. She is also survived by nephews Alex, CJ, Patrick Mahmoud and Gabriel Villegas.
Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Semira knew her as being full of life and someone who brought smiles to everyone who crossed her path. She will always be remembered by her family, friends and the many hearts she touched. Her memory and infectious smile will always live on through all who new her.
Semira, above all else, found solace in the great outdoors. As a child she would go fishing along the rivers in Alaska with her grandparents and siblings. A tradition she continued as an adult with Jon. She had a sense of peace and tranquility when she was outdoors doing something, anything, especially nurturing her garden in Alaska. Alaska was and will always be her true home. Our brown eyed girl will truly be missed. May you be eternally with GPA receiving endless big bear hugs. We will forever miss you!!!!!!
Published in Daily News-Miner on July 19, 2019
