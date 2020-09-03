On Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, Shane Earl Bennett, loving life partner, son, brother, uncle, stepfather and step-grandfather passed away at the age of 52.

Shane was born on Sept. 5, 1967, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Earl and Sonya (Rogers) Bennett. He was a 1985 graduate of Lathrop High School and shortly after receiving his diploma joined the apprenticeship program for Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local Union 375. He received his certification as a pipefitter from the Fairbanks Area Plumbers and Pipefitters Joint Apprenticeship Committee in December of 1991. Over the years, as a pipefitter, he worked on various jobs for the oil industry up and down the Slope. After completing his apprenticeship, Shane began his 20-plus-year employment with InDyne at Clear Air Force Station and gradually worked his way up from pipefitter to supervisor.

Shane was an accomplished professional and held titles including certified welder, certified welding inspector, licensed plumber, licensed pilot and licensed captain. He also wore many other hats, including certified scuba diver, family prankster, and world traveler, his most recent adventure being swimming with whale sharks on the Sea of Cortez and hot air ballooning over Tucson. Many agreed that Shane was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet and that he had an ability to light up any room he entered. He was pure of heart with an innately humble nature and will live on forever in the hearts and minds of his loved ones.

Shane had an infectious smile and laugh, jovial spirit, and an ability to make friends with anyone that crossed his path. A jack-of-all-trades with an unending work ethic and true grit mentality, he was a "man's man" through and through. An eternal optimist and energetic spirit, he would constantly remind others, "You're never too old to be a kid." Shane was entirely committed to his family, making sure that all felt his love and support in achieving their highest potential. He will be remembered often, referred to fondly, and never forgotten.

Shane is survived by many loving friends and family members who will carry on his legacy of love, compassion and acceptance.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Journey Christian Church, 1201 Hoselton Road, at 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, please be mindful of social distancing and wear a face covering.

