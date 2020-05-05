|
|
Our Mother, Sharon Herman, went to be with Dad on a beautiful Saturday morning at 8 a.m. She had no pain. Her breaths were lighter and lighter until she had left us for bluer skies. And Dad.
Mom's anniversary with Dad was on May 5. Just three days away. She would have plenty of time to get ready for their date in heaven. She had been waiting so long to see her John again, such a beautiful thing. She hadn't seen him in almost 20 years. We thought she would be here with us this year, too. To tell some stories. Most we had heard, some we had not. She wanted to be with him. We can see them together now, sharing a glass of wine, watching the sunset.
We'll always be looking up on May 5, Mom and Dad! And from Vegas. And Harding Lake.
Sharon was born on Jan. 26, 1942 to Frank and Gwen Day in Bellingham, Washington. In 1966 she went on an adventure to Alaska with her close friend Jean.
They ended up at Clear Sky Lodge during the time of the construction of the power line to Anchorage. Power linemen had set up camp around Clear Sky - and boy, that place was hopping! Johnny Herman from Nome set his sights on the "Outside" girl, she was always dressed sharp and looking classy. The courtship was quick, it was love at first sight. They were married right before the flood of 1967. They thought the wedding gifts would be safe at the power plant in Nenana, but even there, things got damaged. After the power line was built and John completed line school in Anchorage, they moved to Fairbanks and built a life. John had a successful electrical contracting company, Grasle Electric, Inc.
Sharon lived in Alaska for 54 years.
Family was the most important in her life. Three children, seven grandchildren, dogs, a happy home and a happy life. She gave us so much in personality and life lessons. She led by example, always quietly doing the right thing, and loudly having fun, after the work was done. Then it was time for fun. And love. She definitely showed us how to do that.
Sharon was a huge lover of all creatures. Her loyal partner Arne the springer spaniel will be lovingly cared for by all of her survivors.
Sharon is survived by three children, Victoria (Herman), Phillip Dowling and grandchild Olivia Dowling.
John K. (Jake) Herman, Jr., and grandchildren Ariel, Joseph, Johnny, and Alex Herman.
Rachael (Herman), Todd Timmons and grandchildren Gabrielle and Isabelle Timmons.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Gwen Day and husband, John K. Herman.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamillyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 5, 2020