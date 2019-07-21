Sharron Ann Badger, 86, left this world peacefully holding her husband's hand and surrounded by family July 14, 2019, from Alzheimer's.

Sharron was born March 13, 1933. She grew up in Perry County, Indiana, and was raised by her grandmother, Mamie Nix, of Fennhaven, and her eight aunts.

In high school, she met her husband of 68 years, Billy Badger. Their love remained as strong as when they were high school sweethearts. As an Army chief warrant officer's wife, Sharron and her husband adopted Alaska as their new home in 1962. They raised five sons in Fairbanks and Anchorage.

In retirement, she spent many years copiloting their motor home as they crisscrossed the country. But, Tangle Lakes was "summer camp."

Sharron was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jacquelyn Badger.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Badger (CWO-4 Retired. Army); sons, Mark (Marcia), Jeff (Chitill), Chris (Judy), Philip (Dana) and David (Jill) Badger; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research at alzfdn.org.

Sharron was a great mother who was relied upon for consistent and gentle guidance laced with laughter and good humor. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 21, 2019