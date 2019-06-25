Resources More Obituaries for Shawn Wilson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shawn Ray Wilson

1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Shawn Ray Wilson, 48, of Fairbanks, died at his home at 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born at Womack Army Hospital, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on May 23, 1971. He attended school in Spartanburg, South Carolina; Bad Tolz, Germany; Munich, Germany and graduated from Ayer High School in Ayer, Massachusetts, in 1990. He attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks where he graduated with an associates degree before entering the apprenticeship program with the Local 375 Pipefitters Union.

Starting in sixth grade, Shawn played football in Bad Tolz, Germany, where his size and strength earned him the nickname "Mountain Man" among his peers. Coach Charles Kelley said that Shawn never missed a practice, he came to every practice ready to work and that Shawn was integral to the team's successes including clenching the USAREUR Championship against all odds. Coach Kelley described Shawn as a special young man who was a highlight of his 28-year coaching career. Shawn went on to play football in high school in Ayer, Massachusetts, where he was a team captain and helped lead his team to many victories. He was also chosen to play in State All Star Shrine Bowl Championship in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1989 and 1990.

After college, Shawn entered the Pipefitters Apprenticeship program with Local 375. He worked as a pipefitter in various locations all over Alaska from Valdez to Prudhoe Bay and in many remote locations over the years. He was well-liked and respected by his peers and employers for his knowledge and work ethic. He favored pipeline work overall, and became known as the "Pipeman." His reputation for getting jobs done well and quickly led employers to request him by name from his union.

Shawn enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He loved and was loved by children and dogs. Shawn is survived by his parents, Ray and Jean Wilson; sister, Samantha McNearney (husband Loren McNearney); nephew and niece, Tiger and Reagan McNearney, of Fairbanks; grandmother, Barbara Wilson and Uncle Tom Wilson, of Fredonia, Pennsylvannia; aunts, Linda Cook, Sue Witryk and Barbie Jahner; many cousins and extended family including dear family friends, the Floods of Ontario, Canada. His charming nature won him countless dear friends in Alaska and beyond. His best Friend, Chris Lewellen, and his wife Serena and their children were Shawn's family too. Shawn recently spent a joyful six months with Brad Bell, his wife Cathi and their extended family in Arizona where he was welcomed as a beloved member of their family and became known to their children as "Mr. Incredible."

Shawn's funeral service will be held at the Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home in Fairbanks at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26. All coworkers, friends, family and friends of Shawn's family are welcome to attend and to join the family for a celebration of Shawn's life after the service. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 25, 2019