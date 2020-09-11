Shelley Derden, 76, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. She was born on Sept. 25, 1943 in Boise, Idaho. Shelley was raised in Detroit and in 1973 moved to Fairbanks, where she lived as a single mother of three.
Shelley graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and wished should could have been a career student. She loved animals and cherished her cats. Reading was always a passion of hers, and she was always surrounded by stacks of library books. Shelley loved working with children at Enep'ut in the 1970s, and for many years she was the friendly voice on the phone when you called for Pizza Hut. She also loved supporting her community while working at Closet Collections. Her heart was always in Fairbanks, and the family looks forward to spreading her ashes at all of her favorite spots.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Derden, Wayne Derden (Tina) and Aurora Bare (Nick); grandchildren, Jerry, Darren, Isabella, Mulanje, and Jackson; siblings, Jeff Forrest (Kathryn) and Jack Forrest; and nieces and nephews, Issa Forrest, Celia Bell (Shawn and kids Amelia and Alexander), Jennifer Forrest (daughters Winri and Kairi), Jeffrey Forrest (Dayne and son Phoenix), Kirsten DeVoy (Mike) and James Forrest (Maryah). She was preceded in death by both her parents, Ronald Forrest and June Forrest, and her grandson Marquis Bayonito.
