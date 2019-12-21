|
On the morning of Dec. 14, 2019, Sherine Kimberly Titus went home to be with the Lord. Although her Earth journey has come to an end, her spiritual journey has just begun.
Sherine was born May 27, 1988, to Effie June (Titus) Moe, of Minto, and Michael Anthony Moe, of Beaver, at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Fairbanks. As soon as she came into the world, she brought so much love and was the light of her parents' and big sister DeAnn's lives.
Sherine attended Barnett Elementary School, Ryan Middle School and graduated from Star of the North Charter School in 2006. She attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks and received a childhood development associate degree and was working toward her bachelor's in early childhood development. She was expected to graduate in spring 2020.
Sherine was employed at Thrivalaska, where she got to do what she loved every day and work with kids. She always had a funny story to tell about her work babies or her co-workers, who played endless pranks on one another. Sherine was one of the funniest people. You couldn't be around her without laughing or a smile on your face. She was so loving and caring, and was just a beautiful woman inside and out. Sherine had a special relationship with everyone and was so loved by many. She was always there for everyone whenever they needed help, a friend, or just a shoulder to cry on - whatever it was, she was there for you.
Sherine loved being with her large family, picking blueberries and going to Minto and Rampart, but she especially enjoyed spending time with her kids, Nelowa and Peter Jr., her nieces, Purestyn and Annie, and her nephew, Kobe. She also had a very special bond with her only brother, Jayton, and sister, DeAnn.
She was the most loving and amazing mother and auntie and even helped raise her nieces Purestyn and Annie and nephew Kobe. Sherine and the kids were always doing some activity or going somewhere fun. They were all so happy when they were with their mom or their auntie. Her children were her whole entire world, and it truly showed how much she loved them.
Sherine had so many friends wherever she went, but her most special friends were Heather Dias and Abigail Lincoln. Sherine is survived by her children, Nelowa and Peter Jr. Evans; mother, Effie Moe; sister, DeAnn Milk (Melvin); brother, Jayton Titus; partner, Peter Evans; sisters-in-law, Jo and Bess Evans; and father-in-law Ronald Evans, nieces Purestyn Milk and Annie Dayton-Titus, and nephew Kobe Milk, all of Fairbanks; uncles, Charlie Titus Jr., Mark Moe and Kenneth Moe; aunts, Florine Alexander, Violet Titus, Ruth Folger and Kimberly Flaraty; and many, many cousins. Sherine is preceded in death by her father, Michael Moe; grandparents, Charlie Sr. and Annie Titus, and Ken and Florida Moe; aunts, Lily, Sherry Titus, Loujean Jimmie, Hanna Titus Carter, Rose Duyck, Tellie Titus and Jennifer Titus; and uncles, Jimmy Titus and Tiny Titus.
Sherine will be missed by her friends, family, co-workers and all who got the pleasure of meeting her. There will be a service Saturday, Dec. 21, with visitation at noon at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall in Fairbanks and service at 1 p.m. following burial at Birch Hill and a potlatch.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 21, 2019