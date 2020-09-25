May 8, 1941 - Aug. 27, 2020
Shirley May Baker passed away peacefully Aug. 27, 2020, at her home in North Pole, Alaska, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Violet Walden. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Eddie Joe Baker, and her children Craig (Sandy) Baker and Cindy (Randy) Brito. She is also survived by her sister Helen Linck; grandchildren Omar Brito, Storm (Shelbie) Brito, Ashley (Roberto) Martinez, Cody Baker, Caylee (Trevor) Hege, Celsey (Ryan) Baker-Casey; great-grandson Rio Martinez; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Shirley was born in Huntsville, Arkansas, and grew up in Castleford, Idaho. After graduating high school, she went to cosmetology school and became a hairdresser. She married the love of her life, Eddie, from Filer, Idaho, in 1962. They moved to Oregon and in 1969 moved from Oregon to Whale Pass, Alaska, with their children Craig and Cindy. In 1975 the Baker family moved to North Pole. Shirley retired from the Fairbanks North Star Borough and was a member of Moose Lodge 98. She enjoyed fishing, beachcombing, knitting, crocheting, ceramics, gardening, flowers and traveling south for the winter with Eddie in their coach bus. They were known from the Moose Lodge as part of the bus nuts. She had a passion for all wildlife and had four dogs throughout her life. Shirley loved being surrounded by her family. She would attend sports activities, school events and field trips. Shirley and Eddie were married for 58 years.
The family would like to thank the Fairbanks Cancer Care Physicians: Dr Jacqueline Cox, staff members, and The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Hospice team for their loving care.
