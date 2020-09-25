1/1
Shirley May Baker
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 8, 1941 - Aug. 27, 2020
Shirley May Baker passed away peacefully Aug. 27, 2020, at her home in North Pole, Alaska, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Violet Walden. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Eddie Joe Baker, and her children Craig (Sandy) Baker and Cindy (Randy) Brito. She is also survived by her sister Helen Linck; grandchildren Omar Brito, Storm (Shelbie) Brito, Ashley (Roberto) Martinez, Cody Baker, Caylee (Trevor) Hege, Celsey (Ryan) Baker-Casey; great-grandson Rio Martinez; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Shirley was born in Huntsville, Arkansas, and grew up in Castleford, Idaho. After graduating high school, she went to cosmetology school and became a hairdresser. She married the love of her life, Eddie, from Filer, Idaho, in 1962. They moved to Oregon and in 1969 moved from Oregon to Whale Pass, Alaska, with their children Craig and Cindy. In 1975 the Baker family moved to North Pole. Shirley retired from the Fairbanks North Star Borough and was a member of Moose Lodge 98. She enjoyed fishing, beachcombing, knitting, crocheting, ceramics, gardening, flowers and traveling south for the winter with Eddie in their coach bus. They were known from the Moose Lodge as part of the bus nuts. She had a passion for all wildlife and had four dogs throughout her life. Shirley loved being surrounded by her family. She would attend sports activities, school events and field trips. Shirley and Eddie were married for 58 years.
The family would like to thank the Fairbanks Cancer Care Physicians: Dr Jacqueline Cox, staff members, and The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Hospice team for their loving care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blanchard Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved