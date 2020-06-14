Shirley Virginia Jenkins, 79, went to be with our Lord due to heart failure on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with her family at her side. Services to be held June 18, at Northern Lights Cemetery, with a "picnic" reception at Growden Park to follow. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask or face covering and whenever possible social distancing should be followed.

Shirley was born on June 18, 1940, in Jessup, Georgia, to William Groover and Corine Abbott Groover. She married the love of her life, Norman Jenkins, on Aug. 19, 1967, in Savannah, Georgia, after a long courtship.

Her brother shared a fond memory of he and Shirley when they were young entering a dance contest in Jessup, Georgia on many Saturday mornings at the county courthouse in hopes of winning a small cash prize. Hank recalled them winning on several occasions. They last danced together at Hank's son's wedding in 1996. Shirley was extremely outgoing, and she stayed that way her whole life. She never met a stranger.

Shirley and her family moved to Anchorage in January 1968 where they were stationed at Fort Richardson Army Post. Then they were moved back to Alabama in May of 1970, and then were stationed in Alaska again in May 1972, where they made their home on Fort Wainwright and stayed in Fairbanks ever since.

Shirley worked hard all her life. She held a variety of jobs on Fort Wainwright for the Civil Service and earned several employee awards. The Alaska Legislature recognized Shirley with a proclamation for receiving the Federal Employee of the Year for her exemplary work ethic and community involvement in 1990. Upon retirement in April 2001 after 29 years of service, Shirley received the "Commander's Award for Civilian Service" for exceptional service with the U.S. Army as a civilian.

For 40 years she and Norm could be found during the summer months selling souvenirs for the Alaska Goldpanners in the Panner booster booth. They housed 67 Goldpanner players in their home. Some years there were four ball players staying with them during the baseball season. Shirley cooked and organized many greeting picnics for the Goldpanner baseball players when they first arrived in Fairbanks. In the winter months, the two of them ran the booster booth for the Alaska Gold Kings hockey team. They were also avid supporters of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, and for many years they housed numerous Fairbanks Junior Ice Dog players during their playing season. They served on both the Alaska Goldpanner Baseball and the Gold Kings board of directors.

Shirley could be found at the bowling alley on various bowling leagues or at the softball field, where she would play on a senior women's team while Norm coached. From reading this you may already realize that the two of them did many things together and if one were alone, they would be asked where the other was. Now they are reunited in heaven. She will be dearly missed, especially for her warm and infectious smile.

She is survived by her brother, Henry (Hank) Carroll Groover, and his wife, Linda, of South Carolina; daughter, Virginia Nan Farmier, of North Pole; and her grandchildren; Chris Farmier, of North Pole, Jon Misewicz, of Tennessee, Matthew Misewicz, of Fairbanks, Victoria Alliji, and Amaris Alliji, of South Florida. Her great-grandchildren include Andrew Farmier, Sadie Farmier, Jayden Misewicz, Annalise Misewicz, and Merriweather Misewicz. Also, many nieces and nephews in South Georgia and along the East coast.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Norman R. Jenkins; sons, John R. Edge and Laurence C. Edge; daughter, Debbie Sue (Dickerson) Alliji and a baby girl.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to the Alaska Goldpanners Baseball, Fairbanks Ice Dogs Hockey, or the USO Alaska Fort Wainwright organization. The family would like to thank everyone from Fairbanks Hospice for their kindness and support, especially nurse Jen and Sarah. Condolences can be sent to the family at P.O. Box 70432, Fairbanks, AK 99707. Arrangements have been entrusted to Blanchard Family Funeral Home.

