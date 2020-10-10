After an extended illness, Sidney Gordon Freeburg passed away the evening of Oct. 3, 2020, at Twin Oaks Nursing Home in Tulare, California.

He was the husband of Merle "Billie" Carpenter Freeburg (deceased), and the Papa of Christian Freeburg, Ruth Rutherford and Lara Kees. He was also brother to Leland Freeburg (deceased), Elizabeth Collins, Brandt Freeburg (deceased), and Treva Nell Cunningham (deceased). In addition to his children and one sister, he leaves behind two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

His life took him from a farm in New Mexico, to service in Korea just following WWII, to service for Christ in California, Oregon, Colorado and Alaska, and points between. While he was no lightweight when it came to physical work, his strength was intellectual pursuits, impressing at least one child with his ability to do arithmetic in his head without a mistake. He exhibited a passion for others, taking time out of his day to minister to them, even though in later life he was no longer a professional Christian minister.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Home in Tulare, California. The viewing will be from 9-10 a.m. with the service following at 10 a.m. Graveside service will follow at North Tulare Public Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store