Sophie Beatus went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 11, at home in Hughes. Setsoo ("Grandma") Sophie was born near Allakaket at Old Man River on March 9, 1935, to the late Agnes and Grafton Koyukuk. She grew up in the village of Allakaket and then married Henry Beatus on April 11, 1952, in Hughes. They were looking forward to spending their 67th anniversary together in Fairbanks. Together they had 12 children in the village of Hughes, they fished, trapped, hunted and subsisted off the land.

Sophie was a health aide for many years, first as a volunteer and then later as a paid health aide. When she wasn't working, she liked to sew and cook. She sewed marten hats, gits' ("gloves"), and kkaakine ("moccasins"). Grandma also made all of her kids' clothes growing up and liked to knit tol ("socks"). She made the best moose soup and geege' ("blueberries").

Grandma was a quiet force. She weathered hardships with resolute strength. Grandma loved all her children and grandchildren unconditionally. Her first language was Denaa'ke, and she attended school until the sixth grade. She was frugal when managing her money and methodical in preparations for travel, or change in seasons. She thought and planned for everyone and everything. Her Denaa'ke name was "Hugheneeghaadleno," which roughly translates to, "she prepares everything in the fall time for winter." Which was true to her nature. She was never found without the necessary tools. She was always busy, and up until the age of 82, she was still able to climb the roof of her home to clear off snow.

She is survived by her husband Henry Beatus; her siblings, Lillian Simon and Annie Koyukuk; her children, Almira, Miranda, Gerald (Jean), Hazel (Dave), Ron, Cynthia and Ryan (Gina); daughter-in-law, Barbara Beatus; grandchildren, Joyce, Tanya, Jessica, Cherise, Amanda, Patricia, Kylee, Michelle, Maggie, Raymond and Jade; and great-grandchildren Shoshanna, Christian, Abraham, Skye, Norman, Holly, Alex, Royce, Yvonnee, Dominic, Henry, Tasha, Annabelle and Gaby.

She was preceded in death by her children, Norman, Ruth, Hank, Ray and Sandi; and grandson Jordan Beatus. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, William Koyukuk, Paul Koyukuk, Ray Koyukuk, Lydia Bergman and Carrie Bergman.

Burial services were in Hughes on Friday, Feb. 15.