Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairbanks, AK
Stanley Glen Hodges


Sept. 12, 1949-Oct. 2, 2018
Long time Fairbanks resident Stan Hodges passed away Oct. 2, 2018, at his home. Stan was born Sept. 12, 1949, in Topeka, Kansas. His family moved frequently while he was growing up, settling in Tacoma, Washington, where Stan graduated from high school in 1967. After enlisting and serving in the Navy for a couple of years, he received an honorable discharge as a conscientious objector in 1970. After working various jobs in Washington and California, he moved to Alaska in the mid-'70s to work on the pipeline and was a longtime member of the Laborer's Union.
He quickly established a home in Fairbanks where he and his late wife Jeaan lived for over 40 years. Stan was an intrepid backcountry fisherman and hunter, a skilled carpenter, an accomplished painter in watercolor and oils, a gardener and later an avid golfer. He is survived by his mother, Clara Hodges; brother, Lynn Hodges (Teresa); sister, Shirley Butherus; and numerous nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. June 15 in Fairbanks. Please call 907-451-6821 for information.
Published in Daily News-Miner on June 6, 2019
