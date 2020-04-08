Home

Starla Severns "Star" James


1960 - 2020
Starla Severns "Star" James Obituary
Starla (Star) Severns James was born Oct. 26, 1960 in Ketchikan. She was adopted into the Severns family in 1961 and spent most of her childhood years in Fairbanks. She graduated from Nome Beltz High School in Nome in 1982. That same year she married Oscar Milligrock from Nome and the following year her eldest child Jessica Milligrock was born. After Oscar passed away Star married Frank James in 1994. They had two children: Leotis James and Nicholas James. Star passed away March 30, 2020 in Fairbanks. She is survived by her parents Virgil and Anne Severns of Fairbanks, brothers Ron, Kent and Cy and sisters Esther Howell and Grace Knowlton, and her three children Jessica, Leotis and Nicolas.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 8, 2020
