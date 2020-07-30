Stephen David Cysewski, of Fairbanks, Alaska, passed away at his home on July 20, 2020, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Stephen was born Aug. 25, 1945, in Berkeley, California, to David Cysewski and Jean Walker. He graduated from Auburn High School in Auburn, Washington, then went on to get his degree in philosophy with a minor in political science from Western Washington University. He came to Alaska as a VISTA volunteer in 1967, spending a year in Shaktoolik. He then worked for public service/community planning for the next 17 years through various agencies in Anchorage and Fairbanks, such as Alaska Children's Services, Cook Inlet Native Association, and the Anchorage School District at West Anchorage High School as their Indian Education Community counselor.
He returned to Alaska Pacific University, where he obtained his Master of Liberal Arts in 1987 and returned to teach computer skills until 1991. In 1991, Stephen moved to Fairbanks to join the staff at the Tanana Valley Campus (now Community and Technical College), part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he taught until 2009. When he retired, he focused on his passion for photography, and you can find many of his pictures on www.wanderinginalaska.com.
Stephen has a lasting impact with those that he met throughout his life.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Jittinee Cysewski; his daughters, Jessica Zaborowski, Elizabeth Hancock, and Margaret Rudolf; his father-in-law, Sawan Wongthongthiew; his stepmother, Janette Cysewski; his ex-wife, Rose Mayac Cysewski (mother of Elizabeth and Margaret); his grandchildren, Joshua Zaborowski, Garry Hull Jr., Benjamin Bourdukofsky, Michayla and Camyrn Zaborowski, and Abigail and Matthew Hancock; and his siblings, Nancy Hanneman, Rebecca Robles, Patricia McKinney-Eixenberger, Marion Mayhead, Norma Dianne McKinney Oviatt, Ronald McKinney, and Cindy McKinney Amonson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, David Cysewski and Jean Walker; his mothers-in-law, Sangob Wongthongthiew and Theresa Mayac; his stepfather, Chuck McKinney; and his siblings, Kathy Hinrichs Heath, Kit Hinrichs Colbert, Norman Charles McKinney, and Lee Cysewski.
Due to COVID-19, we are planning two Celebrations of Life ceremonies for summer 2021, one in Fairbanks and one in Anchorage. Stephen preferred electronic communication instead of formal communication, so his family will make a Facebook/email announcement when memorial services are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of Creamer's Field or Fairbanks Animal Shelter Fund. In lieu of an immediate memorial service, consider taking a walk around Creamer's Field or your neighborhood, and take a photo of something you respond to, as my dad would always say.