Stephen Ronald Englishoe, loving brother, uncle, cousin and friend, went home to heaven on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Ronald was born on Jan. 30, 1949, in Fort Yukon, to Nathaniel Englishoe, Sr. and Irene Margie Englishoe. He was raised in Fort Yukon where his spent all the years of his life.

Ronald was generous, loved to laugh and visit with friends. He attended St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and loved to sing louder than all who attended. Each Christmas Eve service he sang "Silent Night" as loud as he could in his deep voice.

Ronald is survived by his siblings, Floris Johnson, Linda McClain, June Talbott, Everett Englishoe and David Englishoe; numerous nieces and nephews; and special relatives, Audrey Gjesdal, Mary Nathaniel and family. He is preceded in death by his father, Nathaniel Englishoe, Sr., and mother, Irene Margie Englishoe; brothers, Robert, Nathaniel Jr., Eugene and Jacki; sisters, Charlotte, Joy and Lorraine Englishoe-Ginnis; nephews, Anthony Erick, Bruce James and Joshua Englishoe; and niece, Gina Lynn Erick.

He was laid to rest on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the Hudson Bay Cemetery in Fort Yukon.

