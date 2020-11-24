1/1
Stephen Englishoe
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Ronald Englishoe, loving brother, uncle, cousin and friend, went home to heaven on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Ronald was born on Jan. 30, 1949, in Fort Yukon, to Nathaniel Englishoe, Sr. and Irene Margie Englishoe. He was raised in Fort Yukon where his spent all the years of his life.
Ronald was generous, loved to laugh and visit with friends. He attended St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and loved to sing louder than all who attended. Each Christmas Eve service he sang "Silent Night" as loud as he could in his deep voice.
Ronald is survived by his siblings, Floris Johnson, Linda McClain, June Talbott, Everett Englishoe and David Englishoe; numerous nieces and nephews; and special relatives, Audrey Gjesdal, Mary Nathaniel and family. He is preceded in death by his father, Nathaniel Englishoe, Sr., and mother, Irene Margie Englishoe; brothers, Robert, Nathaniel Jr., Eugene and Jacki; sisters, Charlotte, Joy and Lorraine Englishoe-Ginnis; nephews, Anthony Erick, Bruce James and Joshua Englishoe; and niece, Gina Lynn Erick.
He was laid to rest on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the Hudson Bay Cemetery in Fort Yukon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved