Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
Stephen Harry Hillyer


1934 - 2019
Stephen Harry Hillyer
Longtime Kenai resident Stephen Harry Hillyer, 85, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Central Peninsula Hospital from natural causes.
A celebration of his life will be 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Kenai Senior Center. His son, Joe F. Hillyer, will officiate. Military honor will be provided by the American Legion Post 20 and V.F.W. Post 10046.
Stephen was born Apr. 9, 1934, in Medford, Oregon. He graduated from Covina High School. He furthered his education at AMP school, PRA school and Aviation Fundamentals. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy in the 142nd Fighter Squadron.
Stephen moved to Alaska in 1960 and lived in Fairbanks until 1980. He then moved to Anchorage and resided there until 1992. Later he moved to Kenai.
Stephen worked as a draftsman, military housing coordinator, was self-employed and also a flight engineer.
He was a member of the Brethren church. He was also a historical artist, and the Seward Maritime Mission Ministry.
Stephen enjoyed model trains and was a student of the Bible.
His family wrote, "Dad was a man of many talents, but the greatest gift he gave his family was leading us to salvation in Jesus Christ."
Stephen is survived by his wife, Margaret, of Soldotna; children, William M. Hillyer, of Seward, Kay E. Marcano, of Salem, Oregon, Jan A. Thies, of Palmer, Guy K. Hillyer, of Missouri, Brook A. Hillyer, of Fairbanks, Joseph F. Hillyer, of Soldotna and Kimberly Davis, of Fairbanks, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 7, 2019
