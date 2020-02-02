|
Steven Craig Winquist, 71, of Fairbanks, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, at Banner Heart Hospital, Mesa, Arizona.
Steven was born to Elmer and Bertha Winquist on March 15, 1948, in Alexandria, Minnesota. Steve graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1966. Steve moved to Fairbanks after graduation, where he spent the majority of his life driving truck and owning his own business along with two partners.
Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family making memories, golfing, fishing and hunting. Steve was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Proceeding him in death were his parents Elmer and Bertha Winquist.
Steve is survived by his sister, Glenna (Halley) Graff, of Palisade, of Minnesota; brother, Claude (Cindy) Winquist, of Apache Junction, Arizona; grandson, Alex Morse (Sierra Lancour), of Gwinn, Michigan; grandson, Brook Olsen, of Gwinn; great-granddaughter, Payton Morse, of Gwinn; as well as nieces and nephews and many friends in Fairbanks.
Memorial Service will be held in Fairbanks this summer.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 2, 2020