Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Pipeline Training Center
3605 Cartwright Court, Building C
Steven Douglas Daniels

Steven Douglas Daniels Obituary
Steven Douglas Daniels passed away on April 4, 2019. An outdoorsman to the core, Steve lived in Alaska for 47 years. He worked as a mechanical contracting cost estimator and project manager until retiring to spend more time hunting, fishing and enjoying summers in Alaska and winters in Las Vegas. A celebration of Steve's life will be held for friends and family at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Pipeline Training Center, 3605 Cartwright Court, Building C. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to relayforlife.com, team Close the Door.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 30, 2019
