Steven Douglas Daniels passed away on April 4, 2019. An outdoorsman to the core, Steve lived in Alaska for 47 years. He worked as a mechanical contracting cost estimator and project manager until retiring to spend more time hunting, fishing and enjoying summers in Alaska and winters in Las Vegas. A celebration of Steve's life will be held for friends and family at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Pipeline Training Center, 3605 Cartwright Court, Building C. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to relayforlife.com, team Close the Door.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 30, 2019
