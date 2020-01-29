|
Steven Eugene Utley, 67, of Fairbanks, Alaska passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home in Fairbanks.
Steven was born on Oct. 18, 1952 in San Jose, California, the son of Eugene and Alma Utley, née Allsbrook. He grew up in Brownsdale, Minnesota, and graduated from Hayfield High School in Hayfield, Minnesota, in 1970. He had a draft notice so he enlisted with the US Army in 1970. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1976.
Steven worked for Custom Combining Midwest in the early 1980s and came back to Minnesota in 1982. He left for Alaska in March of 1983 and married Theresa "Terri" Lee Hatch on Aug. 20, 1983, in Soldotna. He worked for Chumley's Urethane in Soldotna from 1983-1984. He began working for Carlile Transportation in 1984 and became their first Kenai terminal manager in 1985, working there until 1989.
On July 5, 1986, during a family reunion, the light of their life, a son, Gene was born in Soldotna.
Steven made his first run on the Dalton Highway in 1988 following Norman Crowson, caught the bug and moved his family to Fairbanks shortly after. He continued driving with Carlile and became a proud member of the Carlile Transportation Million Mile Club for the Haul Road. He has worked with several trucking companies out of Fairbanks and was content working for Colville Transport hauling fuel at the time of his death.
Steven had a collection of over 40 automated Santa Clauses. Earlier in life, he loved to hunt - deer and moose - and fish, especially on the Kenai River. He enjoyed riding his Harley, tinkering with stuff, and collecting old cars and snowmachines with his son. He had a fantastic sense of humor and often sang in the shower. He always called his wife loving nicknames and was a dedicated and loving husband, son, father and brother. He was a thinker and a great problem solver, and was quiet but very friendly. He was very clean and meticulous and always had one of the cleanest trucks. He was committed to helping his son live a better life and had an unconditional love for him, Terri and all of his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Terri Utley and son, Gene Utley, both of Fairbanks; mother, Alma Utley of Pennington, Minnesota; three sisters, Yvonne (Charlie) Simmons of Pennington, Minnesota, Ronda (Neil) Emiliusen of Seattle, Washington, and Charlene (Mike) Kemper of Fargo, North Dakota; two brothers, Benny (Kathy) Utley of California and Jeffrey (Bynn) Utley of Pennington, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Utley and his nephew, Michael Utley.
On Saturday February 1, a memorial convoy will start at Colville Transport on Van Horn Road at 3:15 p.m. A celebration of Steven's life will start at 4 p.m. at the Hotspot Cafe on Van Horn Road. Please bring a dish to share.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 29, 2020