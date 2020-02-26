|
|
(July 2, 1952 - Feb. 8, 2020)
Steven Roy Williams, 67, of North Pole, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020.
Steven was born on July 2, 1952, in Neenah, Wisconsin, to parents Dewayne and Caryle (Dennis) Williams. Steven served in the Marines during Vietnam. Steven was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. After moving to Alaska, where he lived for 35 years, Steven worked as a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service in Fairbanks.
Steven is preceded in death by his father, DeWayne Williams. He is survived by his mother, Caryle Williams of Wisconsin; his brothers, Larry Williams of California and James Williams of Fairbanks; his cousins; and many friends.
A memorial service will be held for Steven at the Westmark Hotel on Saturday Feb. 29, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Loving Companions Animal Rescue, 1360 Old Richardson Highway, North Pole 99705. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 26, 2020