Steven "Steve" Wayne Maier, 62, a previous resident of rural Chatfield, Minnesota, and recently from North Pole, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital from a brain aneurysm.
Steve was born on March 25, 1957, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Ralph and Margaret Maier, nee Splittstoesser. He grew up in rural Eyota, Minnesota, where he attended high school, prior to entering the U.S. Air Force. While in the Air Force, Steve was a staff sergeant stationed in different locations including Germany, Okinawa and other places worldwide. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 1981 and from the Air National Guard in 1984.
In 1993, Steve moved to North Pole, working as a technician (with his recent employment at AT&T) supporting microwave communication maintenance and monitoring pump stations across Alaska and in remote locations.
Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, spending time with Alaska friends and coworkers, and regularly traveled to his home in Minnesota to visit with family and also spend time with his family in Ohio.
Steve is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Erik) Gerstenslager, of Stow, Ohio; two grandchildren, Caden and Ada; brothers, Thomas (Jackie), of Rochester, and Michael (Cheryl), of rural, Chatfield, Minnesota; and sisters, Carol (Jerry) Davidson and Donna (Gary) Myers, of Rochester. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; his father, Ralph; mother Margaret Allen; and stepfather, Delmar Allen.
A celebration of life service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the VFW, North Pole. Another service is planned in Rochester at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family of Steven W. Maier.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 25, 2019