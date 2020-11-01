Susan Elizabeth Hudson Johnson passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2020, in Homer, Alaska, in the company of three of her sons, Richard Hurley, Charles Johnson and Eric Lespin, and her daughters-in-Iaw Dee and Antonia.

Susan, known by many in her family as Betty, was born in New York City. She was the eldest of four, with three younger brothers. Susan became a classically trained musician with degrees from Douglass College and Rutgers. A versatile musician, she played the piano throughout her life and joyfully shared her love of music with generations of students and family members.

She improvised easily but was also fond of Schuman, Schubert, Bach and Beethoven. As her brother remembered, the music she played came through her soul.

At the age of 27, Susan left her life in New Jersey to accept a job teaching music in Alaska. Alaska was not yet a state and the AICan highway was a gravel road. She made the long journey driving a black 1948 Chrysler, camping along the way, with her 6-year-old son, Richard, in tow and accompanied by her 16-year-old brother, Charlie. She welcomed the adventure, becoming a resident of Alaska for the rest of her life.

Susan was also a committed reader and a writer, publishing a novel, "Alaskans Die Young," at the age of 70. Humor and adventure feature heavily-prominently in her life and writing. She left at least one unpublished manuscript whose main character is a plucky young girl whose fondness for animals, including a Komodo dragon, transforms her home into a joyful but chaotic menagerie. Susan's love of travel brought her back East to visit family, and carried her as well to Scandinavia, North Africa, Southeast Asia, and frequently England and Ireland to enjoy theater and books stores.

Her sense of independence, business acumen and unwillingness to accept gender limitations imposed by society was a generation ahead of her time. Years ahead also was her willingness to create a blended family, which she did when she married Walter Johnson and brought together their combined six children, including her son, Robert Bullwinkle. Although that marriage did not endure, many of those ties of family remain strong to this day.

Susan was committed to the principles of Unitarian Universalism and a liberal religious tradition. Her vision for a fellowship building was instrumental in finding the land for the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fairbanks. At completion of the structure, she donated her piano which continues to provide music for the congregation.

She is remembered by her sons Richard Hurley (Dee), Eric Lespin (Antonia), Robert Bullwinkle (Sevin), Charles Johnson, grandchildren Taylor Hurley, Susan Hurley, Sezin Bullwinkle, and Alicia Lespin; as well as by her brother Charles J. Hudson (Dorothy), and her nieces Barbara Rescott, Beth Hudson-Hankins, Landis Hudson, and nephew Andrew Hudson.

She requested that her ashes be spread in the cemetery where her father and her grandmother are buried in LaGrange, Georgia.

In lieu of contributions to a specific fund, please consider supporting music in the lives of children and adults, and be sure to vote in the upcoming election.

