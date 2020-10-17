Susan Ione (Qualset) Strunka, 79, dearly beloved wife of Joseph V. Strunka of Fairbanks, Alaska, passed away peacefully Oct. 12 at the Denali Center after a lengthy battle with a form of multiple sclerosis.

Susan was born on July 7, 1941, in Mankato, Minnesota. She met her husband, Joe, in Fairbanks and they married on July 7, 1986, on Susan's 45th birthday. The couple enjoyed 34 years of marriage.

A full obituary and information about a memorial service will be printed at a later date. Arrangements are with Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home, Fairbanks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store