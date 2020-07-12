Sylvia May Giggle passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care she received while a resident at The Denali Center Memory Care Community from all nurses, caregivers and administrative staff as well.

She is survived by her sons Alan Giggle, Pete Giggle, daughter Marion Giggle Parker, daughter-in-law law Virginia Parra-Giggle, son-in-law Vince Parker, granddaughter Tiffany Arnold, and great-granddaughter Layla Mae Arnold. In addition, she is survived by many family members still living in England, where she was born on July 30, 1934, and lived until moving to the United States in 1966.

Residing in Fairbanks since 1991, with property on Chena Hot Springs Road, Sylvia loved riding her four-wheeler down into the woods to go berry picking every summer. She loved her garden and being outdoors as much as possible. She had a beautiful smile and a hearty laugh and will be missed by many.

We love you and are blessed to have had you in our lives.

All of your loving family.

