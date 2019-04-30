Tamara (Persidski) Lincoln-Zuke, of Estonia, Illinois, and of Alaska and Arizona, passed away peacefully March 21, 2019, at home with family. Tamara was born Sept. 12, 1936, in Tartu, Estonia, to the late Valentine Suhhan. Tamara passed away from complications of cancer at her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Tamara graduated from University of Illinois Urbana with a B.A. in Russian and art history and an M.A. in Slavic languages and literature. Tamara then graduated from Northern Illinois University with a master's in information and library science. She came to Alaska in 1976, having secured a position at the Rasmuson Library at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She rose to associate professor of information and library science.

Tamara is survived by her husband, Darrel Zuke; stepdaughter, Shawn Zuke; stepsons, Darren Zuke and Gleb Tchaikovsk; daughter-in-law, Shea Zuke; nephew, Chris Koogler; cousin, Maia Walmsley, of the U.K.; grandchildren, Melissa Zuke-Robertson, Alexandria Zuke, Aleena Butler, Kayla Howard, Jenny Harris and Jake Crinklaw. In addition to family, Tamara is mourned by many close Fairbanks friends as well as many university colleagues, including Pauline and Robin Wilson, daughter and namesake Tamara Wilson, Linda and Loren Smith, and Tom and Kate Hall.

Tamara grew up in turbulent times in war-torn Europe. Her family was split apart and relocated, forced out of Estonia and taken to Germany, where eventually she was liberated from a Nazi labor camp at the war's end. Tamara and her mother, Valentine, were able to emigrate to America in 1950 and settle in Chicago, where Tamara started school. Even though she knew little English, upon arrival Tamara advanced quickly to the top, graduating from Wells High School in 1954. Despite these many challenges, Tamara thrived and went on to complete an illustrious career until retiring in 2009 as professor emerita. She helped many students and professors with research during her tenure. Tamara was also instrumental in the UAF International Exchange Program, fostering the development of the program with the Russian Far East and Siberia. At home Tamara was well known for her humor, cooking skills, her beautiful table settings, insistence on sit down candlelight dinners, and most of all the love she gave to her large extended family, friends and furry companions. She will be greatly missed.

Donations in Tamara's name are welcome and appreciated, and can be made to TMC Hospice Services, 5301 E Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712. A celebration of Tamara's life will be privately held at 9490 Castle Rock Drive, Tucson, AZ 85749, and scheduled at 10 a.m. May 25, 2019. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary