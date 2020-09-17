Tammie Lavone Press died Sept. 5, 2020, in Fairbanks, Alaska. She was 62 years old.

She was born May 5, 1958, in Tacoma, Washington. She lived 61 years in Alaska. She also lived in Palmer, the place of her heart.

Tammie was a ballroom dance instructor and owner of a dancewear business. She was spiritual, had a huge, giving heart and loved dance, gardening, crafting and picking rocks. She was smart, funny, strong, loyal and faithful to a fault.

Tammie's beautiful hazel-green eyes, sense of humor and loud, infectious laugh will be greatly missed. She wanted to live, but not too long, but mostly to love and to be loved.

Tammie is survived by her parents, Sharon and William Zimmer; brother, Jeffrey (Terri) Crawford; sister, Ann Zimmer (son Ezra); brother, Billy Zimmer; daughters, Elizabeth Gennell Mogg, Alicia Marie Press and Shawnie Nettie Press; granchildren, Xenia Marie Burgos Zimmer, Stevie Robinson, Koali'i Foster Zimmer, Patience B. Carney and Axel LaVone Press; great-grandchildren, Emily Groskreutz and Zephen Groskreutz; soul mate, Percel St. Thomass; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.

