Tara Alice Carroll, 23, from Circle, Alaska, has passed away unexpectedly at her home in Fairbanks, Alaska. She joined our loving Creator at 8:29 a.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born July 27, 1996, in Fairbanks Alaska, to Sonja Fields of Fort Yukon/Circle and Terence Rodrick Carroll of Circle. Tara was the youngest sibling of three girls. She was cared for deeply by all. Tara's smile stole everyone's heart.

She is survived by mothers Sonya Fields and LaVonna Currey; sisters, Amanda Pope and Roselie Carroll; LaVonna Currey's family, Arron Hanley, Nathan Hanley, Andrew Hanley, William Carpenter (brothers), Heather Currey, Kylee Anders, Jasmine Hanley, Krysten Napoleon, Lauren Hanley, Kiara Currey and Kendra McCarty. Also, additional fathers, Jeff Currey and Robert Carpenter. Tara has many cousins, a niece, nephews, grandmother Loree Fields, many aunts, uncles throughout the Yukon Flats. Tara was preceded in death by father, Terence Rodrick Carroll; paternal grandparents, Alice Joseph-Carroll and Albert Carroll Sr., and maternal great-grandfather, Issac Fields.

Tara was a longtime resident of Fairbanks, where she lived since leaving her childhood home in Circle at the young age of 6. She graduated from West Valley High School in 2017 and was an ambassador of smiles and love. She loved to hum, giggle, smile and laugh. She also enjoyed hugging the ones she loved whenever she could.

A funeral was held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the JP Jones Center, 2400 Rickert St, Fairbanks, AK 99701. Burial was held at the Birch Hill Native Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairbanks Resource Agency at 805 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK 99701. 907-456-8901.

