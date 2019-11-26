|
Terance "Terry" James Moran Jr., 73, passed away on Nov.16, 2019, in Kerrville, Texas, with his wife by his side. Terry, or Butch as he was referred to by family members, was the son of Terry Sr. and Ann (Carroll) Moran, born July 1, 1946, in Fairbanks.
Terry grew up on the Moran family's 140 acre homestead overlooking the Alaska Range off of Chena Hot Springs Road. He attended Lathrop High School. Terry was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968. He deployed to Korea with the 2nd infantry "Indianhead" division as a section chief, earning his unit the Top Gun distinction.
Upon his return to Fairbanks, Terry worked for the Alaska Railroad, and then Datsun of Fairbanks. He was an auto racing enthusiast, racing stock cars at North Pole Raceway. Later, he became the head mechanic at University Car Care.
Terry began building custom motorcycles in the '70s, all the while establishing life-long friendships within the tight-knit circle of Harley Davidson enthusiasts in Fairbanks. Terry owned Harleys throughout his life, living to ride and riding to live.
Terry's father helped him build his home from the ground up, a stone's throw from his childhood home. Terry met his best friend, Mari Ann Richardson, at the Stampede Saloon. A long friendship led to a marriage proposal, and the couple were wed on Oct. 14, 1978. Terry and Mari Ann built onto their home and raised three children. He exemplified rugged Alaskan independence, teaching his children to work hard, make do and find happiness with what you have. Terry found peace in nature and loved being outdoors.
In the early '80s, Terry began working in Barrow building homes and fixing machinery. He later found his calling as a John Deere specialist for Craig Taylor, making a living by traveling throughout Alaska and repairing heavy equipment. Terry became a millwright, finishing off his career as a master mechanic at Hector's Welding. He "retired" in 2014.
Terry was a jack-of-all-trades, well-known in the Fairbanks community for his ability to fix everything and build just about anything. Terry had a strong work ethic, remarkable ingenuity, coupled with a no-nonsense attitude. When he set his mind to something, he made it happen. Terry was also a gentle giant, incredibly loyal and sincere. He cared deeply for his friends and family and cherished every moment spent with the ones he loved.
Terry and Mari Ann lived out their dream of becoming retired "snow-birds," finding their happy place along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas. Terry loved spending his winter afternoons sunbathing and his evenings listening to honky-tonk with a cold beer around a campfire.
Terry insisted on making his annual trek to Texas this winter, despite declining health. He defied the odds and returned in October, refusing to let his illness keep him from doing the things he loved. As Davy Crockett once said, "You may all go to hell, and I will go to Texas."
Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Terry Sr. and Ann Moran. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Mari Ann; daughter, Michelle (Moran) and husband Jeremy Nelson, of Andrews, Texas; daughter, Tara (Moran) and husband Peter Semanoff, of Copperas Cove, Texas; son, Christopher Moran, of Fairbanks; and three adoring grandchildren.
Memorial services are planned for Saturday, May 30 at Chapel of Chimes in Fairbanks, followed by a motorcycle run to Chatanika Lodge for a celebration of life.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 26, 2019