Teresa "Teddi" Darrah Cornish (Teresa Gillitzer) passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at age 75, from renal cell cancer in Rockaway Beach, Oregon. She battled the stage four cancer throughout the past couple of years.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Cornish, of Oregon; her sister, Susan Wilson, and her family, of Utah; her three children and their families, in Alaska, Dale Gillitzer, Brian Gillitzer and Lynn Gillitzer-Grover; as well as Dennis' four children, Melinda Cornish, Cynthia Cornish, DJ Cornish and Julie Overstreet. Teddi also had many loving grandchildren and some great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews who adored her.
Teddi lived in Alaska for many years of her life but also grew up as a military child who moved across the country from New York to California with her family. As an adult, she also lived in California, Texas, Utah and, finally, Oregon. She worked as a receptionist, bank teller and most recently, before retirement and for the longest amount of time, as a parts desk manager with NC Machinery in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Teddi enjoyed being social and doing things with her family and friends. Engaging with others is when she was the happiest. We will always remember her smile and kindness as well as her sense of humor.
Teddi is to be cremated and buried with her own parents, Gilbert and Clara Darrah of Clearfield, Utah.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 14, 2020